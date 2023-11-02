Top 9 action packed South Indian films to watch on OTT for the perfect adrenaline rush
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 02, 2023
Rajinikanth's Jailer on Amazon Prime Video is an action-packed film that will leave you thoroughly entertained.
Kamal Haasan's action thriller Vikram on Disney+Hotstar is about a special agent investigating a case about serial killers.
Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rule has to be on this list. The movie about a gangster and sandalwood smuggling is on Amazon Prime Video.
KGF 2 on Amazon Prime Video is a period action drama with Yash being his macho best.
RRR on Netflix is a period drama with Ram Charan and Jr NTR in leading roles. The film holds some mind boggling action scenes.
Asuran starring Dhanush is about a farmer's son who has turned murderer. It is on Amazon Prime Video.
Kaithi on SonyLiv has Karthi performing some daredevil stunts. He plays an ex-convict who is going to meet his daughter but faces challenges.
Dasara on Netflix is a 2023 release that received wide critical acclaim. It is a period drama starring Nani and more.
Valimai on Zee5 is about an honest officer who puts illegal biker gang in place.
Vada Chennai on SonyLiv sees Dhanush turning into a badass gangster.
Vikram Vedha on MX Player sees Vijay Sethupathi as a gangster and R Madhavan as a no nonsense cop.
Annaatthe on Netflix has Rajinikanth doing what he does best - maardhaad with full-on swag.
