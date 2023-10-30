Top 9 action thriller web series to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 30, 2023

Rana Naidu on Netflix starring Rana Daggubati and Daggubati Venkatesh has heavy dose of action sequences.

Special OPS on Disney+Hotstar is an espionage thriller with Kay Kay Menon in the lead.

In Aarya series on Disney+Hotstar we see beauty queen Sushmita Sen performing some high-octane stunts.

Inspector Avinash on JioCinema is about a police officer who takes charge to put an end to crime in his state.

The Family Man series on Disney+Hotstar is a spy thriller with many gripping scenes.

Tanaav on SonyLiv is social-political drama about a special force sent to Kashmir to maintain peace.

Mirzapur on Disney+Hotstar is a gangster drama that is all about race for power.

Bambai Meri Jaan on Amazon Prime Video sheds light on rise of underworld in post-Independence era.

Bard of Blood on Netflix is about a RAW agent taking up a deadly mission in Balochistan.

Rangbaaz on Zee5 is the story of a most dreaded gangster named Shiv Prakash Shukla.

Apharan 2 on JioCinema is the latest favourite of all crime thriller lovers.

