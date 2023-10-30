Top 9 action thriller web series to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 30, 2023
Rana Naidu on Netflix starring Rana Daggubati and Daggubati Venkatesh has heavy dose of action sequences.
Special OPS on Disney+Hotstar is an espionage thriller with Kay Kay Menon in the lead.
In Aarya series on Disney+Hotstar we see beauty queen Sushmita Sen performing some high-octane stunts.
Inspector Avinash on JioCinema is about a police officer who takes charge to put an end to crime in his state.
The Family Man series on Disney+Hotstar is a spy thriller with many gripping scenes.
Tanaav on SonyLiv is social-political drama about a special force sent to Kashmir to maintain peace.
Mirzapur on Disney+Hotstar is a gangster drama that is all about race for power.
Bambai Meri Jaan on Amazon Prime Video sheds light on rise of underworld in post-Independence era.
Bard of Blood on Netflix is about a RAW agent taking up a deadly mission in Balochistan.
Rangbaaz on Zee5 is the story of a most dreaded gangster named Shiv Prakash Shukla.
Apharan 2 on JioCinema is the latest favourite of all crime thriller lovers.
