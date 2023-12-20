Top 9 actors who owned the screens with their performances on Netflix
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 20, 2023
The Railway Men's Ifteqar Siddiqui, played by Kay Kay Menon, is a masterclass in nuanced acting.
Sukant Goel's portrayal of Chiranjeevi Prabhu, often known as Chiru, in Kaala Paani, transcended from a self-serving local tour guide to a hesitant hero.
Tabu had an unrivaled performance as Krishna Mehra in Khufiya, playing the roles of mother, lover, nationalist, and R&AW agent.
The portrayal of 'Charu' by Wamiqa Gabbi in the spy thriller Khufiya is captivating.
Jaideep Ahlawat plays a captivating role as Naren, a math teacher who became entangled in a neighbor's murder investigation, in the gripping crime thriller Jaane Jaan.
The performances of Babil Khan in Friday Night Plan showcase his exceptional and versatile acting skills.
In Kohhra, Suvinder Vicky plays the part of a seasoned and moral police officer named Balbir Singh.
Global viewers greatly enjoyed Karishma Tanna's portrayal of Jagruti Pathak in Scoop as an adventurous investigative journalist.
A turning point in Rajshri Deshpande's career was her performance as Neelam Krishnamoorthy in Trial By Fire.
