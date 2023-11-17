Top 9 actors who turned directors for their own movies

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 17, 2023

Aamir Khan made his debut as a director with Taare Zameen Par which turned out to be a success in many ways, he also played a supporting role in the movie.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

What might come as a surprise to many but Ajay Devgn has indeed directed movies with one of them being Shivaay where he played the lead role.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

As it turns out Sunny Deol also has a knack for directing, he directed the movie Ghayal: Once Again which saw the comeback of his old character of Ajay Mehra.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Manikarnika was one of the movies which saw Kangana Ranaut in both lead acting role and as a director too.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bollywood legend, Dilip Kumar, had to take on directing of Dil Diya Dard Liya after falling out with the original director of the movie Andul Rashid Kardar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Raj Kapoor started directing with his directorial debut, Aag while also playing a role in it. Turns out he had quite the knack of it as he went on directing and acting in 4 more movies.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Arbaaz Khan also showed his skills at acting and directing with Dabangg 2. He played the role of Makhanchand Pandey in it.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Prithviraj Sukumaran did well to balance his role both as a director and actor in the movie Lucifer.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Feroz Khan also had successful time both as a director and actor with his best work being Qurbani.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Before 2023 ends Top 11 Korean thriller shows to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

 

 Find Out More