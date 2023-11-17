Top 9 actors who turned directors for their own movies
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 17, 2023
Aamir Khan made his debut as a director with Taare Zameen Par which turned out to be a success in many ways, he also played a supporting role in the movie.
What might come as a surprise to many but Ajay Devgn has indeed directed movies with one of them being Shivaay where he played the lead role.
As it turns out Sunny Deol also has a knack for directing, he directed the movie Ghayal: Once Again which saw the comeback of his old character of Ajay Mehra.
Manikarnika was one of the movies which saw Kangana Ranaut in both lead acting role and as a director too.
Bollywood legend, Dilip Kumar, had to take on directing of Dil Diya Dard Liya after falling out with the original director of the movie Andul Rashid Kardar.
Raj Kapoor started directing with his directorial debut, Aag while also playing a role in it. Turns out he had quite the knack of it as he went on directing and acting in 4 more movies.
Arbaaz Khan also showed his skills at acting and directing with Dabangg 2. He played the role of Makhanchand Pandey in it.
Prithviraj Sukumaran did well to balance his role both as a director and actor in the movie Lucifer.
Feroz Khan also had successful time both as a director and actor with his best work being Qurbani.
