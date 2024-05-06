Top 9 actresses who have been titled National Crush of India

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 06, 2024

Triptii Dimri gained immense popularity after her role in Animal alongside Ranbir Kapoor.

Rashmika Mandanna is a favorite among audiences in both Bollywood and the South film industry.

Disha Patani, known has maintained her status as a national crush despite mixed success in films.

Sreeleela, an American actress in Telugu and Tamil cinema, is beloved by South Indian movie fans.

Tamannaah Bhatia, known for her roles in Baahubali and other films, has been admired for her beauty and talent.

Tara Sutaria, known for her versatility in music, dance, and television, won hearts with her debut in Student of the Year 2.

Manushi Chhillar, Miss India and Miss World 2017, gained national crush status, she was recently also seen in BMCM.

Sanjana Sanghi garnered attention for her role in Dil Bechara and is carving her niche in Bollywood.

Priya Prakash Varrier became an overnight sensation after her viral wink scene in Oru Adaar Love.

