Top 9 Anime releases of 2024 to keep an eye out for
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 18, 2023
Jinwoo is prepared to advance from the least skilled hunter to a one-man powerhouse, ensuring an exciting journey throughout the series in the show Solo Leveling.
Discover the tale of Rouge, a young child sent on a mission to destroy nine androids that pose a threat to humanity in the upcoming Metallic Rouge.
The 1,001 Nights classic is given a criminal twist in the Bucchigiri series, which promises an exciting and one-of-a-kind reading experience.
The story continues as Makoto's community and power increase and new threats arise in TSUKIMICHI -Moonlit Fantasy- Season 2.
In this fascinating reincarnation story,7th Time Loop, a duke's daughter discovers a twist in the villain from her most recent life.
Ruti, Red, and Princess Rit are back for more carefree exploits in their peaceful rural life.
In the second season of this beloved show, Tomozaki meets new people in the game of life.
In the show Shangri-La Frontier, a seasoned player explores the realm of the greatest video games to establish dominance.
With this latest installment, the 20th anniversary of the Pretty Cure series continues to soar to the skies.
