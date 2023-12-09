Top 9 Anime series to watch in India on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 09, 2023
Manga series Death Note is streaming on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Naruto: Shippuden is available to watch on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Komi Can't Communicate is a high school drama anime series on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Haikyuu!! is a sports drama series on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
School Days can be watched on MX Player.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vinland Saga is available on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Berserk is horror anime series on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Classroom of the Elite is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is a 5 seasons manga series on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Animal US-Canada box office collection: Ranbir Kapoor movie to beat Jawan this weekend? Baahubali 2 out of reach?
Find Out More