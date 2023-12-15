Top 9 best Amazon Mini TV series to binge watch
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 15, 2023
The Aspirants series tells the tale of three friends, Abhilash, Guri, and SK, who are all aspiring UPSC officers and who work hard in school to fulfil their aspirations.
Please Find Attached tells the story of Sanya Agarwal and Shaurya Singh who are colleagues at a startup and happen to live together.
The inspirational actual story of Alakh Panday, the founder and CEO of EdTech unicorn Physics Wallah, is the basis for Physics Wallah.
Tanya and Aarav, who are travelling to their hometowns via train, meet in the train from where the story of Ishq Express begins.
In Crushed, kids from Lucknow Central Convent school Aadhya and Samvidhan are the main characters. Their well-liked best buddies have always taken center stage.
In the coming-of-age tale Adulting, two young ladies named Nikhat Rizvi and Ray discover how to make it in the fast-paced metropolis of Mumbai.
The summer of 1998 serves as the backdrop for Yeh Meri Family. Harshu Gupta, a 12-year-old, tells the tale about his family.
In Half CA, Archie and Niraj are attempting to pass the challenging CA course. Despite having varied backgrounds, they work together to overcome the course's hurdles.
Dr. Vidushi Kothari, a 28-year-old aspiring OB-GYN, manages her personal problems in addition to her professional situations in Who’s Your Gynac.
