Top 9 best Bollywood and Hollywood crossovers
Nishant
| Jun 26, 2024
Bend It Like Beckham featured Parminder Nagra and Kelra Knightley as British Indian teens in this sports comedy.
Snoop Dogg gave his contribution to the song Woofer in the movie Singh is Kinng starring Akshay Kumar.
Late actor Irrfan Khan played the role of Dr, Ratha in the movie The Amazing Spider-Man.
Bride and Prejudice was a Bollywood adaptation of the famous novel Pride and Prejudice starring Aishwarya Rai.
Anupam Kher played a major role in the Hollywood movie Silver Linings.
Ayesha Dharker is well known for the roel of Queen Jamillia in the famous franchise movie Star Wars: Attack of the Clones.
Anil Kapoor appeared in the movie, Mission Impossible Ghost Protocol alongside Tom Cruise
Victoria & Abdul is a drama of the unlikely relationship between Queen Victoria and her Indian servant Abdul Karim played by Ali Fazal.
Slumdog Millionaire is an English movie with an ensemble Indian cast featuring Anil Kapoor, Irrfan Khan, and more.
