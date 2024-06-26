Top 9 best Bollywood and Hollywood crossovers

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 26, 2024

Bend It Like Beckham featured Parminder Nagra and Kelra Knightley as British Indian teens in this sports comedy.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Snoop Dogg gave his contribution to the song Woofer in the movie Singh is Kinng starring Akshay Kumar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Late actor Irrfan Khan played the role of Dr, Ratha in the movie The Amazing Spider-Man.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bride and Prejudice was a Bollywood adaptation of the famous novel Pride and Prejudice starring Aishwarya Rai.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anupam Kher played a major role in the Hollywood movie Silver Linings.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ayesha Dharker is well known for the roel of Queen Jamillia in the famous franchise movie Star Wars: Attack of the Clones.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anil Kapoor appeared in the movie, Mission Impossible Ghost Protocol alongside Tom Cruise

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Victoria & Abdul is a drama of the unlikely relationship between Queen Victoria and her Indian servant Abdul Karim played by Ali Fazal.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Slumdog Millionaire is an English movie with an ensemble Indian cast featuring Anil Kapoor, Irrfan Khan, and more.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 8 June-end releases to watch on OTT

 

 Find Out More