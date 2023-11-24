Top 9 best films to watch with your partner on OTT on a cozy winter evening
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 24, 2023
In the endearing tale Five Feet Apart, two teenagers with cystic fibrosis fall in love even though they are unable to be together for more than six feet.
The romantic comedy Serendipity embraces the notion that things occur for a reason and that often the people and experiences in our lives are meant to be.
You will be transported to the heart of the holiday season by the abundance of joyful scenes and customs in the movie Last Christmas.
A comforting film, Groundhog Day simultaneously manages to be humorous, endearing and thought-provoking.
The power of memory and the intricacies of relationships are explored in the unusual and interesting movie Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.
In the romantic comedy Happiest Season, Kristen Stewart plays Abby, a young woman who spends the holidays at home with her girlfriend Harper (Mackenzie Davis).
Based on Jane Austen's novel of the same name, Pride and Prejudice is a romantic drama film. Even though the movie is set in an alternate time frame, it is still very touching and relatable.
The love story, Before Sunrise tells the tale of two young strangers who decide to spend a day together in Vienna after meeting on a train.
Any audience will find comfort in the movie Little Women. The four March sister’s journey through love, grief and growing up is depicted in the film.
