Top 9 best Nawazuddin Siddiqui movies and web series on OTT that prove he is among the greatest
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 07, 2023
The character of Ganesh Gaitonde from Netflix's Sacred Games is iconic. Nobody could have played it better than Nawazuddin Siddiqui.
Nawazuddin Siddiqui played a transgender in revenge saga Haddi and impresses all with his phenomenal performance. It is on Zee5.
Nawazuddin Siddiqui played the titular role in Manto and drenched himself into the character. The film is on JioCinema.
Gangs of Wasseypur series put Nawazuddin Siddiqui on the map. His exceptional performance won him several fans. Both the parts are on Netflix.
Manjhi- The Mountain Man had Nawazuddin playing Dashrath Manjhi. The film on Netflix is highly acclaimed thanks to his performance.
In Badlpaur, Nawazuddin plays a wicked antagonist. His performance will send shivers down your spine. It is on JioCinema.
Nawazuddin slipped into a character of a detective named Dayashankar Kapoor for Mom. His transformation got fans lefts fans intrigued. It is on Zee5.
In Raat Akeli Hai, Nawazuddin Siddiqui donned the cap of a cop and as usual, he was too good. It is on Netflix.
Nawazuddin Siddiqui's transformation into Balasaheb Thackeray was among the finest. The film is on Netflix.
Raman Raghav 2.0 is on Zee5. It is a psychological thriller with Nawazuddin Siddiqui outshining all.
