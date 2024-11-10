Top 9 best on-screen romances of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Janhvi Sharma
Bollywoodlife.com
| Nov 10, 2024
Jodhaa Akbar is about the Rajput princess and the Mughal Emperor who find mutual admiration and love for each other.
Bollywoodlife.com
Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya's inspiring love story in Guru will make you fall for them.
Bollywoodlife.com
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Salman Khan's on-screen chemistry in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam showcases their passionate love story.
Bollywoodlife.com
Aishwarya's bold chemistry with Hrithik Roshan in Dhoom 2 showcases their amazing bond.
Bollywoodlife.com
Aishwarya was paired with Prashanth in Tamil film Jeans.
Instagram
Chokher Bali is a Bengali film which starred Prosenjit Chatterjee.
Instagram
Guzzarish stars Aishwarya and Hrithik Roshan in main roles.
Instagram
Devdas showvases Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya's magnetic chemistry.
Bollywoodlife.com
Guru on Netflix stars Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in main roles.
Bollywoodlife.com
