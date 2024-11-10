Top 9 best on-screen romances of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 10, 2024

Jodhaa Akbar is about the Rajput princess and the Mughal Emperor who find mutual admiration and love for each other.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya's inspiring love story in Guru will make you fall for them.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Salman Khan's on-screen chemistry in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam showcases their passionate love story.

Aishwarya's bold chemistry with Hrithik Roshan in Dhoom 2 showcases their amazing bond.

Aishwarya was paired with Prashanth in Tamil film Jeans.

Chokher Bali is a Bengali film which starred Prosenjit Chatterjee.

Guzzarish stars Aishwarya and Hrithik Roshan in main roles.

Devdas showvases Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya's magnetic chemistry.

Guru on Netflix stars Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in main roles.

