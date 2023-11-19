Top 9 best sci-fi films to watch with kids and whole family on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
Janhvi Sharma
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 19, 2023
Tik Tik Tik on Disney+Hotstar is a Tamil sci-fi film starring Jayam Ravi is about a team who is on a mission to save Earth from an advancing asteroid.
Carbon: The Story of Tomorrow on Amazon Prime Video is a Hindi sci-fi thriller starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui is about a man taking up an illegal oxygen deal in dystopian future of 2067.
Interstellar on JioCinema stars Matthew McConaughey, the film is about an ex-NASA pilot who has to find a new planet for humans to survive.
Tenet on Amazon Prime Video is one of the best films by Christopher Nolan is Tenet. One may want to watch it several times. It is about time intervention.
Avatar: The Way of Water on Disney+Hotstar is a story of Jake Sully and Ney'tiri's lives in Pandora is one of the greatest sci-fi film made by James Cameron.
Mannadu on SonyLiv is a Tamil sci-fi action thriller is about a police officer who gets stuck in a time loop.
Inception on JioCinema, helmed by Christopher Nolan, the film stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Cillian Murphy and more. It is about a man named Cobb who gets information from entering into people's dreams.
The Matrix on Amazon Prime Video is yet another sci-fi action film that is highly acclaimed is The Matrix. It is a franchise consisting of four films and it seriously leaves your minds boggled.
The Darkest Hour on Amazon Prime Video as the film narrates the story of five students who take up the charge to save earth from aliens.
PK on Netflix talks about aliens, Hindi film PK saw Aamir Khan as an alien who is trapped on Earth. It has a strong message to share.
