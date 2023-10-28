Top 9 binge worthy teen web series to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Here's a look at top teen dramas to watch on OTT for chill time.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 28, 2023

Never Have I Ever on Netflix

The story Indian-American teenager named Devi trying to fit in high school is entertaining to watch.

Boys Over Flowers on Netflix

The K-drama is about a working-class girl trying to make a place for herself among her wealthy classmates.

A Wednesday on Netflix

The comedy series is about Wednesday Addams from the Addams family trying to solve a murder case.

High School Musical: The Musical on Disney+Hotstar

The series is about friendship among students as they put up a High School Musical.

Confessions of an Indian Teenager on Disney+Hotstar

As the name suggests, the series is about teenage confessions as they struggle to deal with social pressure.

One of Us Is Lying on Netflix

The series is about the death of a student. His friends are then given a detention. They grown closer during the investigation of the case.

The Midnight Club on Netflix

If you like scary stories? This series is for you.

Gossip Girl on Netflix

Following the lives of Mahattan's elites and a lonely boy from Brooklyn, Gossip Girl is a must watch for all those who like teenage dramas.

Elite on Netflix

The story revolves around middle class students who have enrolled in a private school filled with elites.

Hanna on Amazon Prime Video

The series is about a girl who has supernatural powers. He has to save herself from the CIA.

The Summer I Turned Pretty on Amazon Prime Video

It is a love triangle. A girl named Belly is stuck between two brothers.

The Vampire Diaries on Netflix

The supernatural teen drama is among the most watched.

