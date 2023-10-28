Top 9 binge worthy teen web series to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Here's a look at top teen dramas to watch on OTT for chill time.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 28, 2023
The story Indian-American teenager named Devi trying to fit in high school is entertaining to watch.
The K-drama is about a working-class girl trying to make a place for herself among her wealthy classmates.
The comedy series is about Wednesday Addams from the Addams family trying to solve a murder case.
The series is about friendship among students as they put up a High School Musical.
As the name suggests, the series is about teenage confessions as they struggle to deal with social pressure.
The series is about the death of a student. His friends are then given a detention. They grown closer during the investigation of the case.
If you like scary stories? This series is for you.
Following the lives of Mahattan's elites and a lonely boy from Brooklyn, Gossip Girl is a must watch for all those who like teenage dramas.
The story revolves around middle class students who have enrolled in a private school filled with elites.
The series is about a girl who has supernatural powers. He has to save herself from the CIA.
It is a love triangle. A girl named Belly is stuck between two brothers.
The supernatural teen drama is among the most watched.
