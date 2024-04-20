Top 9 Bollywood actors who also wrote books

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 20, 2024

Ayushmann Khurrana wrote the book Cracking the Code: My Journey in Bollywood alongside Tahira Kashyap.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Priyanka Chopra’s book titled, Unfinished became best seller in both India and USA after its launch in 2021.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Emraan Hashmi wrote a book about his family’s struggle and his son’s battle against cancer in the book, The Kiss of Life.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible took a dive into pregnancy problems and her experience with the same.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tisca Chopra’s Acting Smart: Your Ticket to Showbiz celebrates adulthood and growing old in the book.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Twinkle Khanna has written multiple books including, Mrs. Funny Bones, Pyajamas & Forgiving and The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Soha Ali Khan penned, The Perils of Being Moderately Famous where she shared her personal experiences.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nawazuddin Siddiqui wrote the book, An Ordinary Life: A Memoir alongside Ritupurna Chatterjee.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sonu Sood co-authored the book, I Am No Messiah with author Meena K. Iyer.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 lesser-known but must-watch Malayalam movies on OTT

 

 Find Out More