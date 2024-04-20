Top 9 Bollywood actors who also wrote books
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 20, 2024
Ayushmann Khurrana wrote the book Cracking the Code: My Journey in Bollywood alongside Tahira Kashyap.
Priyanka Chopra’s book titled, Unfinished became best seller in both India and USA after its launch in 2021.
Emraan Hashmi wrote a book about his family’s struggle and his son’s battle against cancer in the book, The Kiss of Life.
Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible took a dive into pregnancy problems and her experience with the same.
Tisca Chopra’s Acting Smart: Your Ticket to Showbiz celebrates adulthood and growing old in the book.
Twinkle Khanna has written multiple books including, Mrs. Funny Bones, Pyajamas & Forgiving and The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad.
Soha Ali Khan penned, The Perils of Being Moderately Famous where she shared her personal experiences.
Nawazuddin Siddiqui wrote the book, An Ordinary Life: A Memoir alongside Ritupurna Chatterjee.
Sonu Sood co-authored the book, I Am No Messiah with author Meena K. Iyer.
