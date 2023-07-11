Top 9 Bollywood actors who know martial arts

Bollywood celebs work extremely hard to get in shape, and some of them even go so far as to conduct their own action stunts.

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 11, 2023

Akshay kumar

Akshay Kumar is involved in Karate, Taekwondo, Muay Thai, etc.

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty Kundra holds Black belt in Karate.

Tiger Shroff

A martial arts enthusiast who is trained in Wushu.

Isha Koppikar

The talented beauty has a black belt in Taekwondo.

Neetu Chandra

She is a National Level Athlete who represented India in Taekwondo.

Sandhya Shetty

Sandhya is trained in the NCC Army Wing and is a Karate Champion.

John Abraham

He is trained in MMA, Aikido, Jujutsu, Krav Maga, Kung Fu, etc.

Ajay Devgn

Ajay was awarded a black belt by the South Korean Taekwondo masters.

Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri has trained in Shaolin Kung Fu and Pekiti Tirsia Kali.

