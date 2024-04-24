Top 9 Bollywood actors who were one-hit wonders
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 24, 2024
Bhumika Chawla, known for Tere Naam with Salman Khan but that was her only notable work in Bollywood and has been more active in Telugu films.
Bhagyashree, debuted with Maine Pyar Kiya alongside Salman Khan and that's the only movie she’s known for.
Sneha Ullal garnered attention due to her resemblance to Aishwarya Rai and made her Bollywood debut with Lucky: No Time for Love.
Rahul Roy gained popularity with Aashiqui and is primarily remembered for this film.
Jugal Hansraj, part of the iconic film Mohabbatein, he has acted in several other films but is most remembered for Mohabbatein.
Kumar Gourav debuted with Love Story but he couldn’t replicate the same success after.
Sandali Sinha is remembered for her film Tum Bin, one of the evergreen Bollywood movies.
Rajat Barmecha debuted with Udaan gaining recognition from the cinephiles but has since remained relatively less visible.
Gayatri Joshi gave a notable performance alongside Shah Rukh Khan in the movie Swadesh but her next movies could not perform as well.
