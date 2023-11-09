Top 9 Bollywood actresses who look beautiful without makeup
Bollywood Staff
Nov 09, 2023
Aishwarya Rai Bacchan truly looks simple and elegant in no makeup look.
The innocence and cuteness is still present on Alia Bhatt’s face.
Katrina Kaif mesmerizes with her zero makeup face and looks like a natural beauty.
Natural look definitely suits Parineeti Chopra and is even complementing her outfit.
Kiara looks evernatural as she goes for script reading.
Shraddha Kapoor’s face is glowing as she walks out of the gym.
Kajal Aggarawal doesn’t need any makeup, for sure!
Samantha’s clear skin makes her look so gorgeous in this selfie.
Kareena’s cheeks are naturally pink which proves that she doesn’t need any makeup on herself.
