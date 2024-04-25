Top 9 Bollywood actresses who stopped acting after marriage
| Apr 25, 2024
Twinkle Khanna was a successful actress but she quit acting after tying knot with Akshay Kumar in 2001 and became an author.
Saira Bannu married famous Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar, giving up her acting career and becoming a homemaker.
Asin Thottumkal married Rahul Sharma in 2016 and quit her acting career with All is Well being her last film released in 2015.
Neetu Kapoor married Rishi Kapoor only at the age of 21 and quit acting, she made a comeback with the film Jug Jugg Jeeyo after Rishi’s demise.
Namrata Shirodkar married South Indian superstar Mahesh Babu, 2004 film Bride and Prejudice was her last movie.
Swades actress Gayatri Joshi left movies after marrying Vikas Oberoi in 2005.
Shabana Raza married famous Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee in 2006 and chose to quit her job later.
Sonali Bendre tied the knot with filmmaker Goldie Behl in 2002, after starring in a 2004 Telugu movie, she quit acting.
Meenakshi Seshadri tied the knot with Harish Mysore and moved to US, quitting acting.
