Top 9 Bollywood celebrity pairs you won't believe are of the same age
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 28, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan and Prakash Raj are shockingly of the same age, that is, 58 years.
Another pair with the exact age is that of Alok Nath and Sunny Deol, 66 years.
Sanjay Dutt and Boman Irani, this duo is 61 years old.
Beauty queens Shilpa Shetty and Sushmita Sen are both of the same age- 45 years.
Senior actor Pankaj tripathi and Abhay Deol interestingly have the same age and that is 44 years.
Good friends Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff, both are 66 years old.
Acting divas Jaya Bachchan and Hema Malini share the same age category, 75 years.
Heartthrob Hrithik Roshan and expression king Nawazuddin Siddiqui both belong to the age bracket of 49 years.
Elegant Shefali Shah and hot Malaika Arora are of the same age. They both are 50 years old.
