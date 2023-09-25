Top 9 Bollywood films that showcase the ups and downs of married life to watch on OTT

Chalte Chalte, Tumhari Sulu and more Bollywood films that showcase problems in marriage.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 25, 2023

Films showcase ups and downs in marriages

Shah Rukh Khan's Chalte Chalte to Vidya Balan's Tumhari Sulu; a look at films that perfectly showcase the problems in marriage.

Tumhari Sulu - Prime Video

Sulu's newfound career became a barrier in her married life.

Vivah - Prime Video

Poonam and Prem's love story teaches us the real meaning of commitment.

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan - Prime Video

Mudit's erectile dysfunction issue becomes a problem in his relationship.

Shaadi Ke Side Effects - Hotstar

The couple's relationship changes drastically post becoming parents.

Chalte Chalte - Netflix

Raj and Priya's different backgrounds become a major problem in their married life.

Akele Hum Akele Tum - YouTube

Rohit and Kiran's marriage witnesses separation and the two fight for their kid's custody only to find their way back to each other.

Dum Laga Ke Haisha - Prime Video

Prem learns to appreciate his wife Sandhya and proves his judgments wrong.

Saathiya - ZEE5

The couple learn to adapt to each other's differences.

Meenakshi Sundereshwar - Netflix

A newly married couple's life changes after the two navigate the challenges of a long-distanced marriage.

