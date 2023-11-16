Top 9 Bollywood movies about one-sided love on Netflix and Amazon Prime
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 16, 2023
Ae Dil Hai Mushkil is a one-sided love story of Ayan for his best friend Alizeh where he slowly settles with the type of relationship they have. Watch on Netflix.
The story of Naina and Bunny sure was amazing in Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani but Avi and Aditi’s relationship needed a better ending as well. Watch on Netflix.
Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani is a truly heartbreaking story of Prem and Jenny as Prem sacrifices his love to reunite Jenny with her lover. Watch it on Prime Video.
PK where an alien falls in love with a human and eventually gives up and is happy for Jaggu as she finds love in Sarfaraz. Stream on Netflix.
Namastey London is a silly story of Jazz pretending to get married to Arjun but later revealing it was all a joke while Arjun’s feelings were true. Watch on Prime Video.
Dil Chahta Hai is kind of a true embodiment that one sided love has no boundaries as Sid falls for a woman that is much older than him but that doesn’t change anything. Stream on Netflix.
Raanjhanaa shows a beautiful story of Kundan’s love for Zoya which never gets fulfilled even until his last breath. Available on Prime Video.
Barfi is a story of one-sided love but at different points of time. Shruti breaks Barfi’s heart but comes back to him later but it's already too late as Barfi has moved on. Stream on Netflix.
Darr is an old classic all thanks to SRK’s performance and his unrequited love becoming an unhealthy obsession. The movie was truly ahead of its time. Watch on Prime Video.
