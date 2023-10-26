Top 9 Bollywood songs that express love beautifully

From Tera Ban Jaunga to Hua Main from new movie Animal, these love songs will touch your hearts.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 26, 2023

Tera Ban Jaunga from Kabir Singh

Picturised on Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani, it is a romantic song sung by Tulsi Kumar and Akhil Sachdeva. The song expresses Kabir's feelings for Preeti in the most sweet way.

Hua Main from Animal

The latest romantic song everyone is hooked to is Hua Main from Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna's Animal. The chemistry, the passion, the tunes are just perfect.

Kesariya from Brahmastra

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's romantic song Kesariya is filled with love and peppy tunes.

Samjhawan from Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania

One of the best romantic songs is Samjhawan. It is filled with emotions and touches the chords of your heart just right.

Tum Se Hi from Jab We Met

Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan's love was beautifully picturised in song Tum Se Hi. Pritam and Mohit Chauhan's song describes how one feels when in love.

Moh Moh Ke Dhaage from Dum Laga ke Haisha

The song rightly describes how someone feels and loses control of emotions when attracted to someone.

Raataan Lambiyan from Shershaah

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's chemistry was uff, meant only for die-heard romantics. It is all about wanting your loved one to be in front of you all the time.

Jag Ghoomeya from Sultan

Salman Khan and Anushka Sharma's love song describes how the characters deeply in love are meant for each other.

Sanu Ek Pal Chain from Raid

Sung by Rahat Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, it is among the most romantic songs ever.

Tum Pass Aaye from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

The butterflies that you feel when in love is rightly described in the song Tum Pass Aaye. Shah Rukh Khan of course is the King of Romance so the song has to be on the list.

Baahona Ke Darmiyaana from Khamoshi

Salman Khan and Manisha Koirala's song is still a love anthem for many.

Pal Pal Dil Ke Pass from Blackmail

Kishore Kumar songs have always been a hit. Among the best love songs from 1973 is Pal Pal Dil Ke Pass.

