Top 9 Bollywood star kids who couldn't be saved by nepotism
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 12, 2024
Uday Chopra, the son of late filmmaker Yash Chopra; struggled to establish himself as a leading actor beyond the Dhoom series.
Tusshar Kapoor, the son of veteran actor Jeetendra, found limited success in Bollywood that too mainly in comedy films.
Harshvardhan Kapoor is the son of actor Anil Kapoor, he faced challenges in making a mark. He made his debut with Mirzya and has been quite since.
Zayed Khan is the son of veteran actor Sanjay Khan, struggled to achieve significant success despite being part of a renowned film family.
Daughter of actors Dharmendra and Hema Malini, Esha Deol failed to reach great heights in her Bollywood career.
Son of screenwriter Salim Khan, Sohail Khan despite being part of the influential Khan family, had a mixed career both as an actor and director.
Twinkle Khanna, the daughter of actors Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia, transitioned to become a successful author and interior designer after an unsuccessful acting career.
Daughter of veteran actress Tanuja Mukerji, Tanishaa struggled to achieve notable success in Bollywood compared to her sister Kajol.
Son of veteran actors Feroz Khan and Sundari Khan, Fardeen Khan also failed to establish himself as a leading actor despite initial success.
