Top 9 Bollywood stars who are also trained Martial artists
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 12, 2024
Sushmika Sen knows the art of Kalaripayattu and even shared a video before her upcoming web series, Aarya 3.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Vidyut Jamwal is also trained in Kalaripayattu while having a degree in martial arts too.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Deepika Padukone received Jujitsu training for her movie titled Chandini Chowk to China.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
John Abraham has received mixed MMA and marital artist training.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Hrithik Roshan has reportedly trained in Karate.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay Kumar has trained in Muay Thai, a form of martial arts from Thailand.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Yoga enthusiast Shilpa Shetty also holds a black belt in Karate.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Priyanka Chopra practiced Kajykembo which is another form of Martial art.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Tiger Shroff is a long-time practitioner of Martial arts and has been doing so since he was 14 years old.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The star is trained in, Taekwondo, Wushu, Modern kung-fu, Krav Maga, Kalaripayattu, and more.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 highest-grossing Marathi movies that you should watch
Find Out More