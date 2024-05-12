Top 9 Bollywood stars who are also trained Martial artists

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 12, 2024

Sushmika Sen knows the art of Kalaripayattu and even shared a video before her upcoming web series, Aarya 3.

Vidyut Jamwal is also trained in Kalaripayattu while having a degree in martial arts too.

Deepika Padukone received Jujitsu training for her movie titled Chandini Chowk to China.

John Abraham has received mixed MMA and marital artist training.

Hrithik Roshan has reportedly trained in Karate.

Akshay Kumar has trained in Muay Thai, a form of martial arts from Thailand.

Yoga enthusiast Shilpa Shetty also holds a black belt in Karate.

Priyanka Chopra practiced Kajykembo which is another form of Martial art.

Tiger Shroff is a long-time practitioner of Martial arts and has been doing so since he was 14 years old.

The star is trained in, Taekwondo, Wushu, Modern kung-fu, Krav Maga, Kalaripayattu, and more.

