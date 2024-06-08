Top 9 Bollywood stars who belong to royal families
Aditi Rao Hydari's father was a descendant the former Prime Minister of Hyderabad, and her mother’s links to Wanaparthy royal family.
Born as Sahabzade Irfan Ali Khan in Tonk, Rajasthan, Irrfan's mother was part of the Tonk Hakim family, a royal lineage
Parveen Babi hailed from the Babi dynasty of Junagadh, with her father serving as an administrator for the Nawab of Junagadh.
Naseeruddin Shah's family history includes his great-great-grandfather, Jan-Fishan Khan, an Afghan warlord who became the Nawab of Sardhana.
Manisha Koirala belongs to the Koirala royal family of Nepal, which has a significant political legacy. Her grandfather served as Prime Ministers of Nepal.
Kiran Rao is related to Aditi Rao Hydari through their shared connection to the Wanaparthy royal family, her paternal grandfather was the Raja of Wanaparthy.
Sagarika Ghatge descends from Shahu Maharaj of Kolhapur and is connected to the royal family of Kagal. Her grandmother was the daughter of Maharaja of Indore.
Saif Ali Khan is the 10th Nawab of Pataudi, his grandfather was the last official nawab of the region and his grandmother was also the Begum of Bhopal.
Similarly, Sara Ali Khan, the daughter of Saif Ali Khan shares the same connections.
