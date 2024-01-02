Top 9 Bollywood stars who impressed Hollywood
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 02, 2024
Aishwarya Rai was first seen in an English film in the book adaptation called Pride and Prejudice.
The Big B, Mr. Amitabh Bachchan rocked the screen in The Great Gatsby alongside Leonardo DiCaprio.
Life of Pie saw the strong presence of Irrfan Khan was loved by the audience for a very long time.
Tabu, being an amazing actress, did a film called The Namesake alongside Irrfan Khan.
The Indian actor Suraj Sharma made his movie debut from Life of Pie and left a mark of a brilliant actor in the hearts of many.
The legendary actor Om Puri was a part of many award winning film Gandhi.
Priyanka Chopra started her journey of global dominance by working in Quantico.
Deepika Padukone also stepped into the world of Hollywood cinema by featuring in XXX: Return of Xander Cage.
Ali Zafar was seen in a cameo role in the very famous movie named Furious 7.
