Top 9 Bollywood stars who made a smashing comeback in 2023
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 10, 2023
2023 was the year of comebacks as many big veteran stars not only came back on the big screen but also broke records.
Akshay Kumar might not have played the lead role in OMG 2 but it showed how much a movie’s worth can increase while having him on set.
The biggest comeback of the year was possibly that of King Khan as 2 of his movies were released during the year.
Pathaan and Jawan both took the Box Office by fire and broke several records.
Sunny Deol made a dashing comeback with Gadar 2 and showed that he still holds the same aura as his movies broke several records too.
Bobby Deol didn’t hold back either, his recent release Animal took the Box Office by storm, his role was small but crucial to the movie.
Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 was released on Diwali and performed fairly well.
Ranbir Singh got a much-needed good run in 2023 with Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and of course Animal.
Sushmita Sen in Aarya 3 gave a perfect example of how age is just a number as she performed her heart out in the web series.
Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen back in action with thriller mystery series Jaane Jaan.
Ranveer Singh also ended his dry run with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
