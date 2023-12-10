Top 9 Bollywood stars who made a smashing comeback in 2023

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 10, 2023

2023 was the year of comebacks as many big veteran stars not only came back on the big screen but also broke records.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Akshay Kumar might not have played the lead role in OMG 2 but it showed how much a movie’s worth can increase while having him on set.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The biggest comeback of the year was possibly that of King Khan as 2 of his movies were released during the year.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pathaan and Jawan both took the Box Office by fire and broke several records.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sunny Deol made a dashing comeback with Gadar 2 and showed that he still holds the same aura as his movies broke several records too.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bobby Deol didn’t hold back either, his recent release Animal took the Box Office by storm, his role was small but crucial to the movie.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 was released on Diwali and performed fairly well.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ranbir Singh got a much-needed good run in 2023 with Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and of course Animal.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sushmita Sen in Aarya 3 gave a perfect example of how age is just a number as she performed her heart out in the web series.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen back in action with thriller mystery series Jaane Jaan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ranveer Singh also ended his dry run with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Jailer star Rajinikanth to Nani Top 10 South Indian stars who kept audiences entertained the most in 2023

 

 Find Out More