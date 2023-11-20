Top 9 celebs who threw tantrums while flying
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 20, 2023
Aishwarya reportedly made the flight attendants present every available dish in front of her so she can choose whatever looks more visually appealing to her.
Kajol was told by security that no water bottles are allowed. She told then she only drinks water from one specific company.
Sonam used her privileges in a weird way saying, she needs new shoes asap because her heels were hurting.
Mira Kapoor asked a flight attendant if she could do her nails. However, she didn't throw a tantrum when she got rejected.
Badshah instructed his bodyguard to tell a fan to not bother him when the fan simply waved at him.
Priyanka got into an argument with a passenger who said she is risking everyone's life by talking on phone while take off.
Navya Nanda went with the classic, do you know who I am, and requested for a private shuttle and security.
Ranveer asked for a non-vegetarian meal but it was already over. He threw a tantrum over that saying, how about he doesn’t even accept water from the staff.
Katrina once lashed out at an air hostess when she woke her up to wear seatbelts. She reportedly said, how dare you touch me.
