Top 9 crime thrillers on OTT starring Manoj Bajpayee, Pankaj Tripathi and others

These must-watch crime thriller web series and movies on OTT will keep you hooked till the very end.

Criminal Justice - Disney+ Hotstar

This series starring Pankaj Tripathi, follows a young man's journey through the criminal justice system.

Sacred Games - Netflix

Nawazuddin Siddiqui portrays dreaded gangster Ganesh Gaitonde in this gripping crime thriller series.

The Family Man - Amazon Prime Video

Manoj Bajpayee plays an agent trying to balance his anti-terrorist high-profile job and his family.

Paatal Lok - Amazon Prime Video

Jaideep Ahlawat stars in this intense crime series exploring the complexities of the criminal underworld.

Mirzapur - Amazon Prime Video

Pankaj Tripathi is a ruthless mafia boss Kaleen Bhaiya in this gritty crime drama series.

Gangs of Wasseypur - Netflix

A cult crime saga spanning generations, with Nawazuddin Siddiqui's compelling portrayal of Faizal Khan.

Badlapur - Netflix

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Varun Dhawan's film is about the fire of revenge and how it destroys all sides.

Raat Akeli Hai - Netflix

Nawazuddin Siddiqui as a small-town cop investigating a high-profile murder in an Indian small town.

Ankur Arora Murder Case - Netflix

A gripping medical crime thriller around medical negligence and its repercurssions.

