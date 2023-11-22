Top 9 cute romantic Anime series on Netflix to watch with your friends

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 22, 2023

Komi Can't Communicate - Experience Komi's journey as she works with Hitohito Tadano to overcome her social anxiety and overcome communication obstacles.

Sasaki and Miyano - The developing romance between Sasaki and Miyano, two high school students, is explored in this queer romantic anime.

Violet Evergarden - The theme of the anime is discovering the true meaning of love. It's a really good show with a compelling plot. The stunning images add to the overall experience.

Hi Score Girl - The rivalry between Haruo and Akira in games turns into a charming and unusual romance.

Naruto - As "Naruto" is a classic Shounen anime, it's the kind of anime that grows on you over time and makes you stay hooked.

Flavors of Youth - "Flavors of Youth" tells three distinct stories set in the demanding urban life of China, touching on themes of youth loss and the difficulties of maturity.

Vampire in the Garden - The main plot point of "Vampire in the Garden" is the constant and unending battle between vampires and humans.

My Happy Marriage - "My Happy Marriage" tells a sweet love story that you will probably enjoy while carefully examining the main character's tragic past.

Romantic Killer - The hilarious drama that develops is entertaining to watch and fans of funny romantic comedies should definitely check out the series.

