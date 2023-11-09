Top 9 dumdaar action entertainers to catch on OTT before Tiger 3, Salaar hit screens
Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 09, 2023
Pathaan is the story about an Indian secret agent who is on a mission to form a special unit and save his nation from an impending attack. Watch on Prime Video.
Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Tiger and Zoya come back in action to save hostages held by a terrorist organisation in Iraq. Watch on Prime Video.
Bholaa Ajay Devgn’s film narrates the story of is about man who comes out of prison after 10 years to meet his daughter. However, a drug bust sets him off on a mission to save the life of police officers. Watch on Prime Video.
Sooryavanshi is about an ATS chief Sooryavanshi embarks on a mission to hunt for 600 kgs of missing RDX and the conspiring perpetrators. Watch on Netflix.
RRR film is a story about two legendary revolutionaries and their journey away from home before they started fighting for their country. Watch on Netflix.
Bloody Daddy is about the NCB officer in the film that revolves around a duffel bag containing drugs and its delivery to the drug lords. Watch on Jio Cinema.
Beast is about an ex-RAW agent who must face a terrorist organisation that holds him hostage and other visitors hostage in a mall and demands the release of their leader. Watch on Prime Video.
Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer action entertainer is about secret agent Kabir who goes rogue after a mission to catch a terrorist goes awry. Watch War on Prime Video.
K.G.F. Chapter 2 revolves around Rocky, the new lord of Kolar Gold Fields (KGF), whose name strikes fear in the heart of his foes. Watch on Prime Video.
Ranveer Singh’s Simmba enjoys being an immoral and unethical police officer until a life-changing event transforms him and forces him to choose the righteous path. Watch on ZEE5.
