Top 9 edge of the seat Malayalam crime thrillers to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 30, 2023

Ini Utharam on Zee5 is about a woman who confesses to a murder and drags the investigating officer along.

Jana Gana Mana on Netflix revolves around a police man investigating a professor's murder case whilst a lawyer seeks justice.

Fahadh Faasil's film Joji on Amazon Prime Video is a gripping tale of an engineering dropout wanting to be rich by any means.

Jpseph is a crime thriller on Amazon Prime Video is about an ex-officer who investigates a shocking case of organ harvesting.

Cold Case has Prithviraj Sukumaran as ACP investigating a murder case. There is paranormal twist to it too. It is on Amazon Prime Video

Drishyam 2 starring Mohanlal is on Amazon Prime Video. It is among the best crime thrillers ever.

The film is about a married couple who travel to Kerala from Dubai and suffer their worst nightmare.

12th Man on Disney+Hotstar is a murder mystery starring Mohanlal that will keep you hooked throughout.

Kurup on Netflix has Dulqueer Salmaan playing a con artist.

C U Soon starring Fahadh Faasil in the lead is about a girl going missing in UAE and some shocking truths come to fore.

Anjaam Pathiraa on Aha is about a criminologist unravelling mystery behind a serial killer.

Memories on Zee5 is about an alcoholic ex-cop who has to solve the case of multiple murders committed in similar patterns.

