Top 9 films Fighter actress Deepika Padukone rejected
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 22, 2023
Padukone turned down a role in the movie Gangubai because she didn't want to appear on screen alongside Alia Bhatt, according to some reports.
According to a report, Deepika stated in an interview that she cherished the movie Rockstar and wanted to have the opportunity to work on it.
Date conflicts and personal obligations led her to select Bajirao Mastani over Shhuddhi.
DP had to decline the offer of being a part of Fast and Furious 7 as she had other projects in line for herself.
Deepika Padukone was first offered the role of "Aaliya" in Dhoom 3, one of Bollywood's most well-known franchise films.
Roy is another movie that would have reunited Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor on screen.
Sultan was offered to Deepika but she couldn’t do the film because of prior commitments.
Deepika Padukone was offered Prem Ratan Dhan Payo opposite Salman Khan prior to Sultan, but she turned it down.
Deepika Padukone was given the role of Meera from JTHJ before Katrina Kaif. But the actress declined it for unspecified reasons.
