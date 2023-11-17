Top 9 gangster dramas inspired by real-life crime lords to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Nov 17, 2023

Ajay Devgn's movie Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai is said to be based on crime lords Haji Mastan and Dawood Ibrahim. The film is on Disney+Hotstar.

Shootout at Lokhandwala narrates the story of the police encounter that killed seven gangsters including Maya Dolas. It is on Jio Cinema.

On the other hand, Shootout at Wadala was based on the encounter that killed Manya Surve. Starring John Abraham, the movie is on Jio Cinema.

Arjun Rampal's movie Daddy on Amazon Prime Video is a true story of Arun Gawli's life.

Sanjay Dutt's movie Vaastav on Amazon Prime Video is said to be loosely based on the life of gangster Chhota Rajan.

Company movie starring Ajay Devgn and Vivek Oberoi is said to be based on Dawood Ibrahim, Chhota Rajan and the rift between the two.

The movie Gangs of Wasseypur is said to be inspired from real-life gang wars taking place in Dhanbad. Both the parts of the film are on Netflix.

Haseena Parkar movie is on Zee5. The movie narrates the story of Dawood Ibrahim's sister Haseena Parkar.

The movie Satya is reportedly based on D-company that was led by gangster Dawood Ibrahim. The movie is on SonyLiv.

In D-Day, Rishi Kapoor's character was said to be inspired from Dawood Ibrahim. The movie is on Amazon Prime Video.

