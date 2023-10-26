Top 9 gripping South Indian political dramas to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Here's the list of South Indian films with politics as theme that make for an entertaining watch.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 26, 2023
The film stars Udhayanidhi Stalin, Fahadh Faasil and others. It is all about discrimination and hunger for power.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film starring Mohanlal is a political action entertainer. The story is about a man named Stephen who takes up the throne after a political leader dies.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The story is of a righteous politician whose image is hampered after some serious allegations are levelled against him in the game of politics. It stars Mammootty in the lead.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film starring Thalapathy Vijay is about corruption in voting system. He tries to set things right and faces two corrupt politicians.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Arjun played by Rana Daggubati becomes the CM of Andhra Pradesh post father's death and he tries to eradicate corruption from the system.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The story starring Mahesh Babu is of a young man who has to take up politics post the demise of his father.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Starring Kangana Ranaut, the movie is a biographical political drama based on former Chief Minister of Tamily Nadu J. Jayalalithaa.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film starring Vijay Deverakonda revolves around a son of a political leader who has to take charge after his father is accused of corruption.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It is a political satire with Yogi Babu playing Nelson Mandela. The film has got an IMDb rating of 8.4.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It is a story of friendship between a struggling actor and a politician rising to power. But their friendship goes for a toss when two of them become contenders for top political post.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fahadh Faasil's political thriller film is about a man who raises his voice against corruption and becomes influential.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film starring Mammootty is about a politician who embarks on a padayatra to connect with the citizens. It is based on former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
