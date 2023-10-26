Top 9 gripping South Indian political dramas to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Here's the list of South Indian films with politics as theme that make for an entertaining watch.

Maamannan on Netflix

The film stars Udhayanidhi Stalin, Fahadh Faasil and others. It is all about discrimination and hunger for power.

Lucifer on SonyLiv

The film starring Mohanlal is a political action entertainer. The story is about a man named Stephen who takes up the throne after a political leader dies.

One on Netflix

The story is of a righteous politician whose image is hampered after some serious allegations are levelled against him in the game of politics. It stars Mammootty in the lead.

Sarkar on Netflix

The film starring Thalapathy Vijay is about corruption in voting system. He tries to set things right and faces two corrupt politicians.

Leader on Zee5

Arjun played by Rana Daggubati becomes the CM of Andhra Pradesh post father's death and he tries to eradicate corruption from the system.

Bharat Ane Nenu on JioCinema

The story starring Mahesh Babu is of a young man who has to take up politics post the demise of his father.

Thalaivii on Netflix

Starring Kangana Ranaut, the movie is a biographical political drama based on former Chief Minister of Tamily Nadu J. Jayalalithaa.

NOTA on Amazon Prime Video

The film starring Vijay Deverakonda revolves around a son of a political leader who has to take charge after his father is accused of corruption.

Mandela on Netflix

It is a political satire with Yogi Babu playing Nelson Mandela. The film has got an IMDb rating of 8.4.

Iruvar on Amazon Prime Video and AhaTV

It is a story of friendship between a struggling actor and a politician rising to power. But their friendship goes for a toss when two of them become contenders for top political post.

Malik on Amazon Prime Video

Fahadh Faasil's political thriller film is about a man who raises his voice against corruption and becomes influential.

Yatra on Amazon Prime Video

The film starring Mammootty is about a politician who embarks on a padayatra to connect with the citizens. It is based on former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy.

