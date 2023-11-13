Top 9 high-rated Pakistani rom-com TV shows that are a must-watch
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 13, 2023
At number 9 is Romeo Weds Heer with Feroze Khan and Sana Javed. It has a rating of 7.4.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Annie Ki Ayegi Baraat starring Naveen Waqar, Bushra Ansari is placed 8th with a rating of 7.4.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akbari Asghari is at number 7 with a rating of 7.7. It stars Sanam Baloch, Fawad Khan, Humaima Malick and Imran Abbas.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dil Ruba starring Hania Aamir is at number 6. It has a rating of 7.8 on IMDb.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mera Pehla Pyaar is at number 5. It is rated 7.9 on IMDb.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Maya Ali and Osman Khalid Butt starrer Aunn Zara is placed 4th with a rating of 8.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Maya and Osman are BFFs in real life. Once rumours went wild about them being married with two kids.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dolly Ki Ayegi Baraat has a rating of 8.5 on IMDb. It is on number 3.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hum Tum is at number 2 with a rating of 8.6.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Iqra Aziz and Farhan Saeed's Suno Chanda is at number 1 with an 8.8 rating.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Farhan and Iqra make for one of the most loved on-screen couples.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Tiger 3 worldwide box office collection day 1: Salman Khan BEATS Rajinikanth's Jailer to enter Top 10 highest grossers; Check list
Find Out More