Top 9 highest grossing woman led films in Bollywood
Janhvi Sharma
| Nov 09, 2024
Secret Superstar starring Zarina Wasim and Aamir Khan in main roles has managed to impress all.
Veere Di Wedding became a super hit film.
Crew starring Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Kareena Kapoor Khan in main roles.
The Kerala Story earned Rs 304 crores worldwide.
Kangana Ranaut's character in Tanu Weds Manu Returns kept everyone hooked to the screens.
Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi managed to win hearts across the globe.
Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt in main roles managed to set the screens on fire.
Dear Zindagi showcased amazing chemistry between Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan.
Hichki starring Rani Mukerji is about her character who teaches students and overcomes Tourette's syndrome.
