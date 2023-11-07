Top 9 highest paid Pakistani actresses and their mind-blowing net worth
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 07, 2023
Ayeza Khan makes about 6 lakhs to 6.5 lakhs per episode. Her net worth is around Rs USD 9 million.
Mehwish Hayat reportedly charges around Rs 8 lakh per episode. Her net worth is around USD 6 million.
According to reports, the Humsafar beauty tasks home about Rs 3 lakh to 5 lakh per episode.
Her net worth is around USD 6 million.
Sabar Qamar is a popular actress in Pakistan. She reportedly earns Rs 3 lakh to 4 lakh per episode. Her net worth is around USD 3 million.
The dimpled beauty Hania Amir also takes about Rs 3 lakh to 4 lakh for one episode.
Hania's net worth is around USD 5 million.
Suno Chanda beauty Iqra Aziz makes Rs 1.5 lakh to 2 lakh for one episode.
The Mannat Murad beauty has a net worth of about USD 5 million.
Sanam Mody earns around Rs 2 lakh each episode. Her net worth is around USD 2 million.
Maya Ali takes home around Rs 2.25 lakhs to 3 lakhs per episode. Her estimated net worth is about USD 3.5 million.
Sajal Aly is one of the popular actresses. She makes around Rs 60K to 70K per episode and her net worth is between USD 5 to 10 million.
Tere Bin beauty Yumna Zaidi charges around Rs 2 lakh per episode and her net worth, as per reports, is around USD 5 million.
