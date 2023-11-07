Top 9 highest paid Pakistani actresses and their mind-blowing net worth 

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 07, 2023

Ayeza Khan makes about 6 lakhs to 6.5 lakhs per episode. Her net worth is around Rs USD 9 million. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mehwish Hayat reportedly charges around Rs 8 lakh per episode. Her net worth is around USD 6 million. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

According to reports, the Humsafar beauty tasks home about Rs 3 lakh to 5 lakh per episode. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Her net worth is around USD 6 million. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sabar Qamar is a popular actress in Pakistan. She reportedly earns Rs 3 lakh to 4 lakh per episode. Her net worth is around USD 3 million.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The dimpled beauty Hania Amir also takes about Rs 3 lakh to 4 lakh for one episode.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hania's net worth is around USD 5 million. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Suno Chanda beauty Iqra Aziz makes Rs 1.5 lakh to 2 lakh for one episode. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Mannat Murad beauty has a net worth of about USD 5 million. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sanam Mody earns around Rs 2 lakh each episode. Her net worth is around USD 2 million. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Maya Ali takes home around Rs 2.25 lakhs to 3 lakhs per episode. Her estimated net worth is about USD 3.5 million.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sajal Aly is one of the popular actresses. She makes around Rs 60K to 70K per episode and her net worth is between USD 5 to 10 million. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tere Bin beauty Yumna Zaidi charges around Rs 2 lakh per episode and her net worth, as per reports, is around USD 5 million.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai unaffected by leap; Bigg Boss 17 steps up on Top 10 most-liked Hindi TV shows list

 

 Find Out More