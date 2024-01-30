Top 9 highest-paid Punjabi movie stars
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 30, 2024
If we believe reports, then Sonam Bajwa charges 2-3 crores for a single project.
The very popular, Neeru Bajwa charges around 2 crores for a single film.
The most popular actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh charges a huge amount of 4 crores.
On the other hand, Gippy Grewal also charges a big amount of nearly 5 crores for signing a film.
Sargun Mehta has a good hold in the Punjabi film industry and hence, her fees is around 2 crores rupees.
Surveen Chawla is a wonderful actress who takes 1 crore rupees as her fees.
Cute actor-singer Ammy Virk charges 1.5 crores, if reports are to be believed.
Jimmy Shergill reportedly charges around 2 crores depending upon the project.
Binnu Dhillon also charges around 2 crores for signing a single project in the Punjabi film industry.
