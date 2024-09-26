Top 9 highest paid Telugu actors of 2024

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 26, 2024

Allu Arjun, Prabhas, Mahesh Babu and more highest paid Telugu stars of 2024 and here's how much they charge per film.

Allu Arjun reportedly gets paid around Rs 100 crores to Rs 125 crores per movie.

Devara star Jr NTR gets paid around Rs 100 crore to Rs 200 crores for his role in film.

Mahesh Babu reportedly gets paid around Rs 80 crore to Rs 100 crore per film.

Popular South Indian star Pawan Kalyan reportedly gets paid around Rs 60 crore to Rs 100 crores per film.

Prabhas reportedly charges Rs 100 crores to Rs 200 crores per film.

Chiranjeevi gets paid around Rs 40 crores to Rs 70 crores as per a report in News18.com.

Vijay Deverakonda reportedly gets paid Rs 27 crores to Rs 45 crores per film.

Ram Charan is one of the richest South Indian stars of 2024 and reportedly gets paid around Rs 90 crore to Rs 100 crores.

Nandamuri Balakrishna gets paid around Rs 30 crores per film.

