Top 9 Hindi crime thrillers about serial killers to watch on Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix and more OTT

Here are some serial killer movies that may give you nightmares.

Rupal Purohit

Oct 26, 2023

Cuttputlli - Disney+ Hotstar

Akshay Kumar as a police officer is on the hunt for a serial killer targeting teenage girls in Kasauli.

Chup: Revenge of the Artist

Sunny Deol investigates multiple killings of film critics eventually done by one person.

Mardaani 2 - Amazon Prime Video

Rani Mukerji plays a fierce cop investigating a serial rapist and murderer, making this thriller both intense and gripping.

Ek Villain - Disney+ Hotstar

Ek Villain features a complex character involved in multiple killings, entwined with a tale of revenge and redemption.

Raman Raghav

Mrs Serial Killer - Netflix

This film revolves around a wife's efforts to prove her husband's innocence in a series of murders, leading to a suspenseful journey.

7 Khoon Maaf - Netflix

This dark and twisted film showcases a woman's relationships with seven husbands, several of whom meet sinister fates.

Murder 2 - Amazon Prime Video

This movie revolves around a serial killer who targets prostitutes, creating a suspenseful narrative.

Main Aur Charles - Disney+ Hotstar

Based on the life of notorious serial killer Charles Sobhraj, this film delves into his crimes and charismatic persona.

