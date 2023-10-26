Top 9 Hindi crime thrillers about serial killers to watch on Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix and more OTT

Here are some serial killer movies that may give you nightmares.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 26, 2023
Akshay Kumar as a police officer is on the hunt for a serial killer targeting teenage girls in Kasauli.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sunny Deol investigates multiple killings of film critics eventually done by one person.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rani Mukerji plays a fierce cop investigating a serial rapist and murderer, making this thriller both intense and gripping.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ek Villain features a complex character involved in multiple killings, entwined with a tale of revenge and redemption.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This film revolves around a wife's efforts to prove her husband's innocence in a series of murders, leading to a suspenseful journey.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This dark and twisted film showcases a woman's relationships with seven husbands, several of whom meet sinister fates.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This movie revolves around a serial killer who targets prostitutes, creating a suspenseful narrative.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Based on the life of notorious serial killer Charles Sobhraj, this film delves into his crimes and charismatic persona.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
