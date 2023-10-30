Top 9 Hindi films with surprise, unexpected endings to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 30, 2023
Andhadhun on Netflix is a black comedy with an unexpected twist in tale. It is a story of a blind man witnessing a murder.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
NH10 on JioCinema is about a roadtrip of a couple that went terribly wrong.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ittefaq is a mystery thriller on Netflix. It is a murder mystery with two suspects.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ugly on Disney+Hotstar has an ending that will leave you in shock.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dhamaka on Zee5 stars Kartik Aaryan as a journalist who gets a call about bomb attacks. You'll be shocked to know who the caller is.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Badla on Netflix revolves around a woman who is accused of murdering her partner. But who is the actual killer?
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gupt: The Hidden Truth on Zee5 is a psychological thriller with a surprise ending.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Karthik Calling Karthik on Netflix is a psychological thriller about a man dealing with Schizophrenia.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Special 26 on YouTube is a heist drama with a climax that one cannot imagine.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Talaash: The Answer Lies Within on Netflix has a supernatural twist.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A Wednesday is an action thriller on Netflix that will leave your minds boggled.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kahaani on Amazon Prime Video is yet another Bollywood saga with the most shocking ending.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 9 times Sara Tendulkar served fashion inspiration in cute dresses
Find Out More