Top 9 Hindi films with surprise, unexpected endings to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 30, 2023

Andhadhun on Netflix is a black comedy with an unexpected twist in tale. It is a story of a blind man witnessing a murder.

NH10 on JioCinema is about a roadtrip of a couple that went terribly wrong.

Ittefaq is a mystery thriller on Netflix. It is a murder mystery with two suspects.

Ugly on Disney+Hotstar has an ending that will leave you in shock.

Dhamaka on Zee5 stars Kartik Aaryan as a journalist who gets a call about bomb attacks. You'll be shocked to know who the caller is.

Badla on Netflix revolves around a woman who is accused of murdering her partner. But who is the actual killer?

Gupt: The Hidden Truth on Zee5 is a psychological thriller with a surprise ending.

Karthik Calling Karthik on Netflix is a psychological thriller about a man dealing with Schizophrenia.

Special 26 on YouTube is a heist drama with a climax that one cannot imagine.

Talaash: The Answer Lies Within on Netflix has a supernatural twist.

A Wednesday is an action thriller on Netflix that will leave your minds boggled.

Kahaani on Amazon Prime Video is yet another Bollywood saga with the most shocking ending.

