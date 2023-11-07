Top 9 Hollywood actors who want to work in Bollywood
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 07, 2023
Robert Pattinson, the world’s most handsome man and the ‘Twilight’ fame actor is a big fan of SRK and loves his film DDLJ.
Julia Roberts, while shooting for her film Love, Pray, Eat, said that she would love to be a part of the Bollywood industry.
Belgian actor Jean-Claude Van adoresAishwarya Rai Bachchan. The Expendables 2 actor is a die-hard fan of this Indian beauty.
When Hollywood star Sylvester Stallone was asked on Twitter who he’d like to work with, he mentioned he wanted to make an action film with Salman Khan.
Action superstar Tom Cruise is a huge fan of Bollywood fashion icon Sonam Kapoor.
Hollywood’s famous actor and reality TV star Kim Kardashian once said during an interview that, “I want to work with both Salman and Shahrukh. I am a big fan of Salman”.
Kristen Stewart is also a Bollywood fan and wants to work with Hritik Roshan.
Gerard Butler loves the work of Priyanka Chopra and wants to do a film with her.
Danielle Radcliffe is also a big admirer of SRK and loves to dance to Indian beats.
