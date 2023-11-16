Top 9 Hollywood rom coms dubbed in Hindi that are like balm to the soul
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 16, 2023
Crazy, Stupid, Love (JioCinema)- A middle-aged man learns about love and relationships with the help of a charming bachelor.
You've Got Mail (Prime Video) - A love story between two business rivals who unknowingly fall for each other via email.
Pretty Woman (Prime Video) - A romantic story of a wealthy businessman and a prostitute who form an unexpected connection.
When Harry Met Sally (Prime Video) - Follows the relationship between two friends who wonder if men and women can truly be platonic.
Love Actually (Netflix) - A collection of interconnected love stories set during the Christmas season in London.
The Proposal (Prime Video) - A story about a boss who forces her assistant into a fake engagement, leading to unexpected feelings.
Notting Hill (Prime Video) - A charming tale of an ordinary bookseller who falls in love with a famous actress.
Hitch (Prime Video) - A professional matchmaker's life gets complicated when he falls for a gossip columnist.
The Perfect Date (Netflix) - A high school student creates a dating app and offers himself as a stand-in boyfriend for various occasions, leading to unexpected romantic entanglements.
