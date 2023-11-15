Top 9 Hollywood survival dramas on OTT that will make your head spin
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 15, 2023
Leonardo DiCaprio's movie The Revenant is on Amazon Prime Video. The film is the survival story of a frontiersman who is abandoned by his hunting crew.
Cast Away starring Tom Hanks is on Netflix. The story is of a man who lands up in a deserted island after a plane crash.
Into the Wild is said to be based on the life story of Christopher McCandless who gave up on everything and hiked away into Alaskan wilderness. The film is on Netflix.
A Quiet Place on Amazon Prime Video is about a family trying to surviving amidst sound sensitive creatures who are out to kill.
The Finest Hours is on Disney+Hotstar. The story is about coast guards who are trying to save crew members of an oil tanker that has been struck by storm.
The Shallows movie is on Netflix. It is story of a student who gets stranded 200 yards away from the shore while surfing. She has to struggle to survive.
The movie Adrift is about two people who get stuck in Pacific ocean as their sailing ship gets stuck in a hurricane. The movie is on Amazon Prime Video.
Movie The Grey is on Amazon Prime Video. The movie is about survivors of who get stranded in Alaska's wilderness after a plane crash.
The 2019 film Crawl is on Amazon Prime Video. The story is of a woman who gets stuck in a flooded house while saving her father.
Life of Pi is on Disney+Hotstar. It is about a boy who tries to survive on a life boat along with a Hyena and Tiger.
Everest movie is on Netflix. It is about two groups of mountaineers who are going against all odds to climb Mount Everest.
The story of The Martian is about an astronaut who is stranded on Mars. The movie is on Disney+Hotstar.
