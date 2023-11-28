Top 9 horror Anime of 2023 to watch with your friends
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 28, 2023
Using zombies as a setting for a character-driven narrative, "Zombie Ni Naru Made" takes an imaginative approach.
The post-apocalyptic world of "Heavenly Delusion" is explored, where survivors wonder about their solitary existence behind walls.
An anime series on Netflix called "Junji Ito Maniac" delves deeply into the terrifying world of legends, demons and the unsettling depths of the human psyche.
With its hounding prequel story, "Amrita no Kyouen" tells the tale of a university student who struggles with unsettling paranormal encounters in her rented apartment.
"Make My Day," a Netflix original series that takes place on the frozen planet Coldfoot, is a story of surviving among strange creatures.
"Dark Gathering" takes viewers on a terrifying journey through a college student's encounter with spirits and how it's all connected to a mysterious disappearance.
The anime "Hell’s Paradise," which promises thrills and suspense, offers a new take on the samurai world with its vivid action scenes and multifaceted characters.
The mafia underworld serves as a grim backdrop for "Buddy Daddies," which tells the story of unexpected bonds between hitmen and a young girl.
"Synduality: Noir" tells a compelling story of a post-apocalyptic world overrun by monsters. The anime creates a chic journey with colorful animation and creative world-building.
