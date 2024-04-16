Top 9 Indian actors with most movies in 100 crore club
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 16, 2024
Salman Khan leads with 17 movies in the 100 crore club.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay Kumar is close to matching Salman Khan with 16 movies crossing the 100 crore mark.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ajay Devgn follows closely with 13 movies in the 100 crore club.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thalapathy Vijay secures 11 movies in the 100 crore club.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan boasts 10 movies in the 100 crore club.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Rajinikanth has 9 movies surpassing the 100 crore milestone.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ranveer Singh achieves 7 movies crossing the 100 crore mark.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ajith Kumar matches Ranveer Singh with 7 movies in the 100 crore club.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Aamir Khan rounds off the list with 7 movies surpassing 100 crore in earnings.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 unconventional South Indian movies that you should watch once in a lifetime
Find Out More