Top 9 Indian actors with most movies in 100 crore club

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 16, 2024

Salman Khan leads with 17 movies in the 100 crore club.

Akshay Kumar is close to matching Salman Khan with 16 movies crossing the 100 crore mark.

Ajay Devgn follows closely with 13 movies in the 100 crore club.

Thalapathy Vijay secures 11 movies in the 100 crore club.

Shah Rukh Khan boasts 10 movies in the 100 crore club.

Rajinikanth has 9 movies surpassing the 100 crore milestone.

Ranveer Singh achieves 7 movies crossing the 100 crore mark.

Ajith Kumar matches Ranveer Singh with 7 movies in the 100 crore club.

Aamir Khan rounds off the list with 7 movies surpassing 100 crore in earnings.

