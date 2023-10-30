Top 9 Indian celebs accused of being most arrogant

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Salman Khan and more Indian celebs who are accused of being most arrogant.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 30, 2023

Celebrities who are labelled as arrogant and rude

Fans of these stars left others shocked with their confessions.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

She is known for throwing tantrums on the sets of the film. Her insulting and rude nature is known to all.

Akshay Kumar

He slapped a fan who tried to cross the shooting line and also beat him.

Priyanka Chopra

She once got into a fight with a fellow passenger on a Dubai flight.

Ranveer Singh

The actor was reportedly known for throwing tantrums on the plane.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

She is labeled as the most arrogant star in the industry.

Salman Khan

Reportedly, he got enraged when a fan tried to photograph him as he stepped out of his car.

