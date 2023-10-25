Top 9 Indian celebs who lost their lives in a car accident

Know about the famous celebrities and how their fate was decided in a devastating road accident.

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 25, 2023

Danish Zehen

A very popular face on Youtube, Danish Zehen lost his life when he lost his control while driving and crashed into an electricity pole on the Sion Panvel highway.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ishwari Deshpandey

A promising Marathi actor, Ishwari Deshpande met with an accident and lost her life in Goa in 2021. Her car banged into Goa’s Baga Creek.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gagan Kang

TV actor Gagan Kang’s sad demise left this world speechless when people got to know that the actor who played Indra Dev in TV serial MAHAKALI ran into an accident.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bhupati Bharat Raj

He left his fans word bound when every south fan got to know that they have lost the actor in a car accident.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sonika Chauhan

27 year old young actress Sonika Chauhan left her family alone in this world in 2017 when her car hit a pavement.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jaspal Bhatti

Famous ‘ Bhatti Paaji’ died in a car accident in 2012 when his car hit a tree near Shahcot near Jalandar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nandamuri Harikrishna

South star and also a Rajya Sabha member, Nandamuri took his last breath in a car accident while returning from a wedding.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Cyrus Mistry

A road divider took Cyrus Mistry’s life on September 4, 2022.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vaibhavi Upadhyaya

She met with a fatal road accident while travelling with her fiancé in Himachal.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Samridhii Shukla aka Abhira is a diva in real life

 

 Find Out More